 VIDEO: Two College Girls Forced To Vacant Rented Flat By Land Lord At 12 AM At Ashoka Garden In Bhopal
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two college girls were allegedly forced to vacate their rented flat by the landlord around midnight on September 17 in Bhopal.

The incident has gone viral after the girls posted a video on social media on Sunday.

In a recorded video that has gone viral on social media, the group of women can be heard criticising their landlord, Sarfaraz Hussain, using abusive language against him and sharing the difficulties they faced.

Check out the viral video below :

According to the women, around midnight on September 17, 2025, they were suddenly asked to vacate the house. Th girls were staying at a PG in Bank Nagar, under Ashoka Garden police station.

In the video, one woman can be heard using strong words against the landlord, claiming she had not eaten or bathed all day and had no water since morning.

The women further alleged that the landlord asked them to leave because they refused to entertain him or show their private parts.

They accused him of making them feel uncomfortable and behaving inappropriately, forcing them to leave the PG late at night.

The video also shows the women warning others, especially girls, not to rent rooms in the same house.

They criticised the landlord’s character and shared the emotional and stressful experience they went through.

The video quickly spread on social media and sparked discussions among local residents.

As of now, the police and local authorities have not released any official statement regarding the incident. Investigations are expected to follow if a formal complaint is filed.

