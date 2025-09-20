Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Cowshed In Dire State, Cattle Struggle In Mud |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav often speaks about importance of cattle protection in Madhya Pradesh but the condition of state capitals’s largest cowshed in Arwaliya paints a starkly different picture. Housing nearly 400–450 cattle, the facility turns into a nightmare during the rainy season due to lack of concrete flooring.

To address this, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had drafted a plan over a year ago to cement the open ground inside the facility, with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. However, the project remains stuck in paper, raising questions about the administration’s commitment to cattle welfare.

Large portions of the cowshed remain waterlogged and filled with mud, making it difficult for cattle to move.

Sources say that deep pits near the boundary wall remain filled with stagnant water throughout the year, often trapping animals. In several cases, the lack of timely rescue has even cost cattle their lives.

Read Also Faculty Crunch Hits Government, Private Medical Colleges Across Madhya Pradesh

Overcrowding puts cattle at risk

Although it has a large shed structure, it cannot accommodate all cattle during rains. Problem rises when animals are forced indoors together and the overcrowding makes even standing difficult, putting their health and lives at risk.

Flooring proposal also shelved

Another plan to lay flooring blocks (estimated at Rs 1.25 crore) was also sidelined by the corporation, citing budget constraints.

Harshit Tiwari, additional BMC commissioner said, “We will get the situation at the cowshed inspected. I will be able to provide details about the project only after consulting Govardhan project officer. At present, I do not have the information.”