Faculty Crunch Hits Government, Private Medical Colleges Across Madhya Pradesh | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Faculty recruitment has become a serious challenge not just for private medical colleges, but also for newly established government institutions across Madhya Pradesh.

As per norms, each medical subject requires at least six faculty members: a professor, associate professor, assistant professor, two demonstrators, and one senior resident (SR). This standard applies uniformly to both government and private medical colleges.

Medical colleges offering MBBS must teach at least 12 core subjects over five years. In MBBS Part I, students study Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry. The second-year curriculum includes Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, and Forensic Medicine & Toxicology (FMT).

To meet growing needs, the state government's health and medical education website has listed recruitment notifications for assistant professors and demonstrators at newly set-up medical colleges in Chhindwara, Datia and Satna.

Meanwhile, private colleges also face similar staffing challenges, though recent tech-driven reforms aim to keep them in check.

Managements of private medical colleges say they are strictly following National Medical Commission (NMC) rules, especially since the face-based Aadhaar authentication faculty attendance system was introduced in May.

This system was implemented to curb earlier instances of faculty misreporting or proxy attendance. Now, each faculty member's presence is tracked via real-time biometric authentication, leaving little room for discrepancies.

‘Hiring on for higher classes’

Dr Vaibhav Jain, Deputy Director, Health and Medical Education (Recruitment), said:“We have full faculty in MBBS Part I in new medical colleges. Professors are available, but SRs come and go — that’s a regular occurrence in government medical colleges.

We’re not facing problems in older medical colleges, and even in new colleges, Part I is fully staffed. Phase-wise recruitment is underway for MBBS-II and MBBS-III and will continue as required.”