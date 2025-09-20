RTO Seizes Wrong Bus After School Vehicle Crosses Flooded Culvert In MP’s Neemuch; Probe On | AI/ FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was narrowly avoided in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district when a Sanskar School bus carrying children crossed an overflowing culvert, risking the lives of 10-15 children on board.

The driver’s risky act was caught on camera and the video quickly went viral on social media platforms. The action prompted the administration to direct RTO Nandlal Gamrad to take immediate action on the bus driver.

Action on the wrong bus

The bus seen in the viral video could not be identified clearly as its number plate was missing. Despite this, the RTO seized two buses—one belonging to Shri Kesar Academy (MP 44 P 0325) and another to Sanskar School (MP 44 P 0236).

Yet, both buses look completely different from the one in the video. This mismatch has raised questions over the accuracy of the RTO’s action. When contacted, RTO Gamrad admitted, “We seized the bus the school management and driver pointed out.

The number was unclear in the video. If concrete proof comes forward, further action will betaken.” DEO unaware about the incident Adding to the confusion, the press note issued by the RTO claimed the District Education Officer (DEO) had also been informed.

When contacted DEO SM Mangariya denied receiving any notice. He said that he had no knowledge of the matter. Locals raised questions of improper action due to misleading press note issued by RTO.