 Police Arrest Mastermind Behind Highway Robbery And Attack On Constable In MP's Gwalior
Within 24 hours the accused has been nabbed by the cops

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Acting swiftly in an operation, Gwalior police apprehended the mastermind behind the robbery and shootout at Indore police constable Pramod Tyagi.

The incident unfolded late at night on Thursday, on the highway between Panihar and Ghatigaon, when Tyagi, traveling by motorcycle from Indore to Gwalior, was shot and robbed.

The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Gurjar. He was traced by CCTV footage from a petrol pump nearby. Within 24 hours, the accused has been nabbed by the cops.

Police recovered the stolen motorcycle dumped in a well. The constable's mobile phone, bag, and the stolen money were also recovered.

Earlier the cops announced a bounty amount of ₹10,000 to nab these criminals. The cops are working to nab the rest of the absconding members including Rinku Gurjar alias Shanky, Ankesh Gurjar, and Lakhan Adivasi.

“These are habitual criminals who target lone travelers on highways. Several similar crimes in Shivpuri have been linked to them. Once the gang is caught, the highway will be safer,” SSP Singh said.

Separate police teams conducted raids across Morena, Datia, Bhind, and Shivpuri. Interrogation of the arrested accused is underway.

