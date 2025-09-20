Bhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO

Bhopal Youth Brutally Thrashed Over Durga Puja Donations; Three Accused Booked After Knife Assault-- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth collecting Durga Puja donations, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was brutally thrashed and attacked with a knife by a group of miscreant on Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded near Hanuman Mandir in Shahjahanabad around 11:30 pm on Thursday, where the victim identified as Krish Soni a teacher, who lives with his mother, Bharti Soni, had gone to collect contributions for a Durga Puja pandal.

The victim was intervened by three miscreants identified as Ilu Chauhan, Bittu alias Rocky and Rishi Rathore who stopped him midway. The accused allegedly threatened the victim and hurled abuses. They ordered him not to collect donations in the area.

Check out the video:

The matter escalated when the victim objected. Three men began thrashing him, and Bittu allegedly attacked him with a knife, slashing the sharp object through his face. Krish was blood soaked and lost a lot of blood.

Locals rushed to aid him. Before fleeing the spot, the accused allegedly threatened him to face dire consequences if he was seen collecting donations in that specific area.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's mother Bharti Soni, police at Chhola Mandir police station registered an FIR under multiple sections of the IPC. Officials confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

The victim said “I was heading home when they stopped me, abused me, and attacked me with a sharp object.”