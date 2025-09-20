 Bhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO

Bhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO

The victim is a teacher who had gone to collect donations for Durga Puja

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Youth Brutally Thrashed Over Durga Puja Donations; Three Accused Booked After Knife Assault-- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth collecting Durga Puja donations, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was brutally thrashed and attacked with a knife by a group of miscreant on Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded near Hanuman Mandir in Shahjahanabad around 11:30 pm on Thursday, where the victim identified as Krish Soni a teacher, who lives with his mother, Bharti Soni, had gone to collect contributions for a Durga Puja pandal.

Read Also
IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...
article-image

The victim was intervened by three miscreants identified as Ilu Chauhan, Bittu alias Rocky and Rishi Rathore who stopped him midway. The accused allegedly threatened the victim and hurled abuses. They ordered him not to collect donations in the area.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra
Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brett James Dies In North Carolina Plane Crash
Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brett James Dies In North Carolina Plane Crash

The matter escalated when the victim objected. Three men began thrashing him, and Bittu allegedly attacked him with a knife, slashing the sharp object through his face. Krish was blood soaked and lost a lot of blood.

Locals rushed to aid him. Before fleeing the spot, the accused allegedly threatened him to face dire consequences if he was seen collecting donations in that specific area.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Aid To Kin Of Slain Police Personnel Hiked To ₹5 Lakh
article-image

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's mother Bharti Soni, police at Chhola Mandir police station registered an FIR under multiple sections of the IPC. Officials confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

The victim said “I was heading home when they stopped me, abused me, and attacked me with a sharp object.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO

Bhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO

VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises...

VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises...

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...

Navratri 2025: Garba Events In Bhopal You Shouldn't Miss

Navratri 2025: Garba Events In Bhopal You Shouldn't Miss

Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon...