 Madhya Pradesh: Aid To Kin Of Slain Police Personnel Hiked To ₹5 Lakh
Madhya Pradesh: Aid To Kin Of Slain Police Personnel Hiked To ₹5 Lakh

State-level committee approves welfare, promotions, and enhanced support

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Aid To Kin Of Slain Police Personnel Hiked To ₹5 Lakh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state-level advisory committee and police welfare committee, at a meeting on Friday, approved an increase in aid for families of deceased police personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

DGP Kailash Makwana said this will be funded by an additional contribution of Rs 1,200 annually from all ranks.

The meeting also addressed welfare of the force, expansion of health services, filling pending vacancies, improving efficiency and making public hearings more effective.

Compassionate appointments have been expedited, and prompt action is being taken on grievances received during public hearings.

Sixty-four police personnel received out-of-turn promotions for exemplary performance during anti-Naxal operations, and six children of police personnel secured selections in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The education fund assistance has also been increased by 50 per cent.

The committee highlighted that transfers of personnel posted at the same station for long periods have enhanced transparency and public trust. The Police Recruitment Board’s proposals remain under government consideration.

