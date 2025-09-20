Four Dead, Three Injured As Car Carrying Devotees Plunges Into Open Well In MP's Chhindwara

Four Devotees Dead, Three Injured As Car Plunges Into Open Well In MP's Chhindwara |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A car carrying devotees overturned and plunged into an open well, in which four people lost their lives while three others sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

The tragic incident occurred on the Chhindwara-Betul State Highway on Friday evening. around 6 pm, when a tire of the vehicle burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle coming from Chitrakoot after visiting the Balajipuram shrine in Betul, lost complete control and fell into a well by the roadside.

Upon receiving information, Sanwari outpost in-charge Mukesh Dwivedi arrived at the scene with his staff and began a rescue operation.

After a long rescue operation throughout the night, the body of the fourth deceased was recovered around 5:15 am on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Giri, son of Girdhari, Malkhan Giri, son of Meva, Gulabi Giri daughter of Natthu and Lakshmi Giri.

Locals rushed to the site and rescued three passengers. They were immediately taken to Mohkhed Civil Hospital by ambulance, where the doctor confirmed that they were out of danger. They were later sent to the district hospital for first aid.

The accident caused a long traffic jam on the highway for some time before the situation was brought under control.

BJP MP visits the injured

Chhindwara MP Vivek Bunty Sahu visited the three injured devotees. He said, "Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal have also received all the updates meanwhile the doctors are directed to provide appropriate treatment.