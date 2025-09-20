 VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises On 'Made In India' Products
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises On 'Made In India' Products

VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises On 'Made In India' Products

The first Boycott Movement in India usually refers to the ‘Swadeshi and Boycott Movement’ was carried out in India during the pre-Independence period, i.e., 1905 - 1908.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: 'Shopkeepers Have Pledged To Sell Swadeshi,' Says Minister Vishwas Sarang; Adheres 'Swadeshi' Posters At Bhopal Shops | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to buy 'Made in India' products, Minister Vishwas Sarang participated in a campaign encouraging people to adopt Swadeshi items and support self-reliance,

The campaign was carried out in Bhopal Narela constituency. Here, Minister Sarang himself pasted the posters of ‘Swadeshi Saman’ at the shops and appreciated the shop owners for taking the first step themselves and selling only Swadeshi products.

‘We are opting for Swadeshi collectively’

Speaking to the media, Sarang said, “Mananiya Pradhan Mantri ne jo ahavan kiya hai ki hum sab Swadeshi ka upyog karein…aur yahi hum sab ka prayas hain…aaj market mein sabhi logon ne ye prayas kiya hai…..(Honourable Prime Minister has appealed to all of us to use Swadeshi products… and this is our collective effort. Today, everyone in the market has contributed to this initiative.)”

FPJ Shorts
Firoz Nadiadwala Sends ₹25 Crore Legal Notice To Netflix Over Baburao Skit In Kapil Sharma Show, Demands Apology & Act's Removal
Firoz Nadiadwala Sends ₹25 Crore Legal Notice To Netflix Over Baburao Skit In Kapil Sharma Show, Demands Apology & Act's Removal
Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate India’s First Defence Manufacturing Plant In Africa During Morocco Visit
Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate India’s First Defence Manufacturing Plant In Africa During Morocco Visit
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video

The Minister further continued, “Abhi to kuch dukanon par aise saman hai jo videshi hain…par un sab ne bhi ye sankalp liya hai ki wo ye sunishchit karenge ki dheere-dheere sabhi log Swadeshi ki taraf jayein…..(Right now, some shops still have foreign products… but they too have pledged to ensure that gradually everyone shifts towards Swadeshi.)”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops
article-image

Initiative brings back memories of pre-Independence war

The first Boycott Movement in India usually refers to the ‘Swadeshi and Boycott Movement’ was carried out in India during the pre-Independence period, i.e., 1905 - 1908.

The movement was launched in response to the British partition of Bengal. It was a major political protest where Indians rejected British goods such as cloth and salt, while actively promoting Indian-made products (Swadeshi).

The movement also included large-scale mobilisation through volunteer groups, public meetings and symbolic acts like burning foreign goods. 

Its main goals were to build economic self-reliance and strengthen national unity, laying a strong foundation for India’s later struggle for independence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises...

VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises...

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...

Navratri 2025: Garba Events In Bhopal You Shouldn't Miss

Navratri 2025: Garba Events In Bhopal You Shouldn't Miss

Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh: Aid To Kin Of Slain Police Personnel Hiked To ₹5 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Aid To Kin Of Slain Police Personnel Hiked To ₹5 Lakh