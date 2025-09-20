VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises On 'Made In India' Products

VIDEO: 'Shopkeepers Have Pledged To Sell Swadeshi,' Says Minister Vishwas Sarang; Adheres 'Swadeshi' Posters At Bhopal Shops | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to buy 'Made in India' products, Minister Vishwas Sarang participated in a campaign encouraging people to adopt Swadeshi items and support self-reliance,

The campaign was carried out in Bhopal Narela constituency. Here, Minister Sarang himself pasted the posters of ‘Swadeshi Saman’ at the shops and appreciated the shop owners for taking the first step themselves and selling only Swadeshi products.

‘We are opting for Swadeshi collectively’

Speaking to the media, Sarang said, “Mananiya Pradhan Mantri ne jo ahavan kiya hai ki hum sab Swadeshi ka upyog karein…aur yahi hum sab ka prayas hain…aaj market mein sabhi logon ne ye prayas kiya hai…..(Honourable Prime Minister has appealed to all of us to use Swadeshi products… and this is our collective effort. Today, everyone in the market has contributed to this initiative.)”

The Minister further continued, “Abhi to kuch dukanon par aise saman hai jo videshi hain…par un sab ne bhi ye sankalp liya hai ki wo ye sunishchit karenge ki dheere-dheere sabhi log Swadeshi ki taraf jayein…..(Right now, some shops still have foreign products… but they too have pledged to ensure that gradually everyone shifts towards Swadeshi.)”

Initiative brings back memories of pre-Independence war

The first Boycott Movement in India usually refers to the ‘Swadeshi and Boycott Movement’ was carried out in India during the pre-Independence period, i.e., 1905 - 1908.

The movement was launched in response to the British partition of Bengal. It was a major political protest where Indians rejected British goods such as cloth and salt, while actively promoting Indian-made products (Swadeshi).

The movement also included large-scale mobilisation through volunteer groups, public meetings and symbolic acts like burning foreign goods.

Its main goals were to build economic self-reliance and strengthen national unity, laying a strong foundation for India’s later struggle for independence.