 Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

MP VD Sharma puts stickers in shops in Katni

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is going to launch a campaign after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to put up boards of Swadeshi items in their shops.

After participating in the Prime Minister’s event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached the party office in Bhopal.

He discussed with the party leader what Modi said Dhar district on Wednesday when he inaugurated the PM Mitra Park. He also spoke about how to organise programmes under the Sewa Pakhwara for 15 days. 

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi In Dhar: 'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women...
article-image

The state government and the BJP will organise health camps and cleanliness drives under the Sewa Pakhwara.

FPJ Shorts
Andy Pycroft Cleared By ICC Amid Pakistan's Protest Over Handshake Incident: Reports
Andy Pycroft Cleared By ICC Amid Pakistan's Protest Over Handshake Incident: Reports
Mumbai News: BMC Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Kandivali For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road
Mumbai News: BMC Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Kandivali For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast Asia
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast Asia
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris Lobs The Ball To Saim Ayub But It Accidentally Hits Umpire In PAK vs UAE Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris Lobs The Ball To Saim Ayub But It Accidentally Hits Umpire In PAK vs UAE Match; Video

After Modi’s appeal, former president of the party’s state unit VD Sharma visited a market in Katni and put Swadeshi stickers in the shops.

The stickers say, “Swadeshi Saman Yahan Milta Hain (local goods are available in these shops).” Sharma appealed to the shopkeepers to put up boards of Swadeshi items in their shops.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Animal Birth Control Centre Accused Of Keeping Dogs Captive For Over A Month

Bhopal: Animal Birth Control Centre Accused Of Keeping Dogs Captive For Over A Month

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Utsav Samiti To Block People From Other Religions From Garba Events

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Utsav Samiti To Block People From Other Religions From Garba Events

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

Madhya Pradesh: 900 MT Ash From Union Carbide Waste In Indore's Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: 900 MT Ash From Union Carbide Waste In Indore's Pithampur

CM Mohan Yadav Launches ‘Swachhotsav’ With Cleanliness Drive At Indore's MY Hospital

CM Mohan Yadav Launches ‘Swachhotsav’ With Cleanliness Drive At Indore's MY Hospital