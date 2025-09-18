Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is going to launch a campaign after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to put up boards of Swadeshi items in their shops.

After participating in the Prime Minister’s event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached the party office in Bhopal.

He discussed with the party leader what Modi said Dhar district on Wednesday when he inaugurated the PM Mitra Park. He also spoke about how to organise programmes under the Sewa Pakhwara for 15 days.

The state government and the BJP will organise health camps and cleanliness drives under the Sewa Pakhwara.

After Modi’s appeal, former president of the party’s state unit VD Sharma visited a market in Katni and put Swadeshi stickers in the shops.

The stickers say, “Swadeshi Saman Yahan Milta Hain (local goods are available in these shops).” Sharma appealed to the shopkeepers to put up boards of Swadeshi items in their shops.