PM Narendra Modi In Dhar: 'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women To Undergo Free Medical Tests & Treatment Under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar'

'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women To Undergo Free Medical Tests & Treatment Under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar'

PM Modi emphasised on women health via 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar.' He said that the programme aims to ensure timely diagnosis of medical problems like BP, TB and even cancer in women and their timely treatment.

He appealed women to get themselves timely checked, assuring them free of cost tests and treatment. "Koi Maa, beti peeche na reh jaye. Inka swasth humari prathmikta hai." (Women's well being is our govt's first and foremost priority.)

He, emotionally said, "Apki sehat se zyada, sarkari tijori nahi hai." (Your health is more important than government treasuries.)