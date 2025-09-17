PM Narendra Modi In Dhar: 'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women To Undergo Free Medical Tests & Treatment Under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar'

'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women To Undergo Free Medical Tests & Treatment Under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar'
PM Modi emphasised on women health via 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar.' He said that the programme aims to ensure timely diagnosis of medical problems like BP, TB and even cancer in women and their timely treatment.
He appealed women to get themselves timely checked, assuring them free of cost tests and treatment. "Koi Maa, beti peeche na reh jaye. Inka swasth humari prathmikta hai." (Women's well being is our govt's first and foremost priority.)
He, emotionally said, "Apki sehat se zyada, sarkari tijori nahi hai." (Your health is more important than government treasuries.)
PM Hails Op Sindoor
Hailing 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan, he reinstated the idea of 'New India.' "And this new India is not scared of nuclear threats."
Glitch in PM's Event
Addressing the huge crowd in Dhar, PM Modi witnessed a technical glitch. Apparently, his voice was inaudible in one of the sections in the audience. He calmly asked the technicians to fix the glitch.
As people raised their voice and made gestures that to emphasis that they could not hear him, the PM said, "Apke dil mein kya hai main samajh jata hoon. Waise toh ye Madhya Pradesh ke logo ka swabhav hai ki wo asuvidha bhi sehen kar lete hain," he further said. (People of Madhya Pradesh has high tolerance.)
CM Wishes PM Modi A Long Life
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomes PM Modi in Dhar. Addressing a huge gathering, CM Yadav wished PM Modi a long and healthy life on the occasion of his 75th birthday.
He hailed the Prime Minister for 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan to avenge Pahalgam Terror attack.
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Dhar on Wednesday noon. He was received by Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat at the Indore airport, from where he took a chopper.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the PM Mitra Park in Bhainsola village, Badnawar tehsil on his 75th birthday today.
CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, Dhar in-charge Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, MSME Minister Chaitanya Kashyap arepresent in the programme.
Atleast one lakh people will attend the event.