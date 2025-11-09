Rahul Mum On Vote Theft In Youth Congress Election, Says State Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State sports minister Vishvas Sarang said here on Sunday that the ‘vote chori’ allegation of Rahul Gandhi held nowater and was just an attempt to misguide themasses.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said vote theft took place in a big manner in the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress elections and the Gandhi scion was silent on this issue.

“At least 8.5 lakh votes got rejected in the MP Youth Congress election,” he alleged and asked whether these votes were stolen at the instance of Rahul Gandhi.

“Through ‘vote chori’, farmer’s son Abhishek Parmar was defeated and the son of Lakhan Ghangoriya won the election,” he said.

“This election was also sacrificed to dynasty politics. Rahul Gandhi should tell who looted 8.5 lakh votes and at whose behest. At the same time, the Congress recovered Rs 8.5 crores from naive youths in the name of registration for Youth Congress elections."

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi when a mockery of (Youth Congress) election was tobe made, why was money recovered fromnaive youths in the name of registration? Around 15 lakh youths registered themselvesfor the Youth Congress elections,” he said.