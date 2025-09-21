Army Truck On Goods Train Catches Fire After Hitting High-Tension Wire At Ujjain Railway Station

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An Army truck loaded on a special goods train caught fire after its shed came in contact with an overhead high-tension line in Ujjain on Sunday.

The loco pilot acted swiftly and stopped the train in time, preventing a major disaster.

The incident took place on Sunday morning around 9 am near Ujjain railway station, created panic at the station, and platforms 1 and 2 were immediately cleared while passengers were safely evacuated.

According to information, the special Army goods train was traveling from Bhopal to Jodhpur and passing through the main line near Ujjain station. During this, the shed of one of the trucks loaded on the train hit the high-tension wires running under a bridge.

The collision caused a spark, which led to a fire in the truck. Officials suspect that the height of the overhead wires under the bridge might be lower than at other places, which resulted in the accident.

Railway authorities quickly responded by clearing nearby platforms and moving passengers to safety. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control.

Railway officials said that passenger train operations were not disrupted, as trains were diverted to other lines. A technical team from Indore was called to investigate the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accident happened due to low clearance of the high-tension line.

Currently, the situation at the station is under control, and passenger services are running normally.