 E-Commerce Shipment Looted In MP's Sagar; Was Heading From Gurugram To Nagpur
They thrashed the crew, held them hostage, unloaded the truck

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four armed robbers attacked a truck crew and looted goods intended for an e-commerce shipment on a highway in Sagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night on National Highway-44 near Silarpur village at Charguwan trijunction under Gaurjhamar police station limits on the Sagar-Narsinghpur Road, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha said that four armed men intercepted the truck and got into it when it slowed down due to an underpass construction work.

They thrashed the crew, held them hostage, unloaded the truck near Mungwani, transferred the consignment into another vehicle and fled, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by truck driver Dilchan Patel, the police registered a case against unidentified robbers and began an investigation, the official said.

The driver said the truck was carrying Amazon's goods from Gurugram to Nagpur. The police official also confirmed the truck was carrying the Amazon e-commerce platform's shipment.

Search was on for the robbers, police said. Asked about the value of the goods looted, he said it would be ascertained by the company shipping them.

