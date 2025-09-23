VIDEO: Villagers Carry Sick, Elderly Person On Cot For Medical Help Due To Unavailability Of Proper Roads In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of villagers carrying a sick person on a cot due to unavailability of proper roads in Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media.

It is said, the video pertains from Dullhadev village near Sarbai in Gorihar tehsil in Chhatarpur district and one of the villagers recorded the video after being helpless, in order to draw the attention of administration towards the plight.

In the video, a woman can be seen carrying a patient on a cot because the road has become badly damaged after a pipeline was laid.

Watch the video here:

Villagers forced to carry sick person on cot for treatment due to unavailability of roads in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #Chhatarpur pic.twitter.com/LnZHJv7a9F — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 23, 2025

The woman can also be heard saying, “Ye humara gaon hai….yahan par dekho kaisi sadak hai…ye supply wale pipe dale hai…uski wajah se aisi sadak mach gayi hai…(Look, this is our village! See how bad the condition of the road is.... .Pipes were laid here, after which they left the road in a poor state.)

Showing the difficulties faced by the villagers, the women further said, “Yahan par dekho, kaise log nikal rahe hain, kitni samasya hai…ye kabhi road banega aise hi……(See, how people are forced to pass through such a road….it’s very troublesome…and people are left with no option but to face them…Is this going to be fixed ever)?”

According to the locals, the poor condition of the road has made it impossible for vehicles to pass. This forced them to carry the sick and elderly on cots to reach medical help.

The viral video has once again highlighted the struggles faced by villagers due to damaged infrastructure.