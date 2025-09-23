 MP Cabinet Meet: Helicopters On PPP Model To Connect Three Sectors In State To Boost Tourism And Trade
This will help in increasing tourism and trade activities, Indore is common in all three sectors as it is business capital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet approved a proposal to run a scheme for the operation of helicopters in three sectors in Madhya Pradesh.

The choppers will be operated on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model.

The first sector will include Indore, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Khandwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Mandu, Gandhi Sagar, Neemuch, Alirajpur, Khargone, Nalkheda, Burhanpur, Hanumantia, and others.

The second sector comprises places such as Bhopal, Madai, Tamia, Pachmarhi, Sanchi, Damoh, Chhindwara, Indore, Datia, Shivpuri, Orchha, Guna, Tikamgarh, Kuno, Betul, Rajgarh, Sagar, and more.

article-image

The third sector covers locations such as Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Pench, Indore, Chitrakoot, Maihar, Panna, Singrauli, Seoni, Sidhi, and others.

Indore is included in all three sectors as it is the commercial capital. This scheme will not only boost tourism but also promote business and trade. The helicopters will operate on a regular basis.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has also decided to create 354 new senior resident posts in thirteen government hospitals across the state. This is a milestone decision in the medical field and will help strengthen faculty formation in these hospitals.

Along with this, the Cabinet has approved the commissioning of two old thermal plants: the Chachai plant in Amarkantak and the Satpura Thermal Plant in Sarni. The state share in these projects will be 15%, while the rest will be financed through loans.

