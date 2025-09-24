Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal Police Suspend 282 Gun Licenses To Curb Crime | Unsplash

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The police in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh have suspended hundreds of licensed firearms, in order to counter the misuse of guns, especially growing cases of murders, in the state.

Guns are seen as a traditional symbol of status, especially at weddings and other ceremonies. Morena district has the highest number of firearm licenses in the state.

Over the past 16 years, police reviewed records of 1,402 criminals and found 441 individuals holding licensed firearms.

This created a constant threat to public safety in the region.

158 firearm licenses suspended

Following recommendations from officials, notices were sent to all license holders. Only 129 responded, while 282 failed to submit documents. This led to the suspension of their licenses - a record action in the district’s history.

In Gwalior district, the crackdown continues. More than 158 firearm licenses have been suspended for misuse in criminal activities and public celebrations. In 2024, 240 licenses were suspended, followed by 170 in 2025.

According to reports, as many as 40k guns were reported in Gwalior, 30k in Morena, 31k in Bhind and thousands more in other districts.

Earlier, licensed guns were issued for self-defense due to past robbery problems.

Disputes end with firesarms

However, the IG of Gwalior, Arvind Saxena, stated that the dacoit threat is now eliminated and guns are increasingly being purchased as a symbol of status.

Today, minor disputes often escalate into deadly incidents as people bring licensed guns from home.

Even the weddings see deaths occurring during celebratory firing.

The police action aims to curb misuse and prevent further loss of life in the Chambal area.