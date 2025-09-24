Free Press Celebrates 42 Years With Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Awards Mayors & Councillors For Development Efforts

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2025
The Free Press publication celebrated its 42 years of with MP CM Mohan Yadav felicitating Mayors and Corporators in state for their exemplary services.
President of Free Press Group of Newspapers, Abhishek Karnani, welcomed CM Mohan Yadav, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and other dignitaries.
MD in-charge Praveen Nagar & Free Press Madhya Pradesh Editor-in-Chief Arshit Gautam welcomed MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav respectively.
Minister Vijayvargiya praised Free Press, stating that it had played a vital role during India’s Independence struggle. He added that it was, the only English newspaper of that period.
CM Mohan Yadav also commended Free Press for organising the event and honoring the mayors and corporators.
The ceremony commenced with the presentation of awards to Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.
Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Sagar Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari and others were felicitated together.
Next, the corporators were felicitated. Among those honored were Congress corporator Yogendra Singh Chouhan (Guddu Bhaiya), BJP corporator Ashok Vani, along with several others.
Women made a significant mark at the event, with Dewas Mayor Geeta Agrawal, Burhanpur Mayor Madhuri Patel and others being honored with awards.
Free Press successfully organised the event to honor the theme 'Purpose over Power,' highlighting the development stories and dedicated efforts of mayors and corporators in their on-ground work.