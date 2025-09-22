Social Media Influencers To Take Precautions While Posting In MP's Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur police issued series of instructions to the social media influencers asking to take precautions while using the social media platforms.

Some 60 social media influencers attended the meeting held at the police control room. The meeting was addressed by Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ayush Gupta and Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suryakant Sharma.

The officers instructed the social media influencers do not broadcast or forward any kind of misleading or false news/information on social media. This is a cognizable offence and punitive action will be taken under the BNS and IT Act against those who spread such rumors/misleading news or issue and forward such audio/videos.

The social media influencers can play a crucial role in educating the residents for proper use of the new flyovers where there are separate entry and exit points, yet the people use the wrong side, which increases the possibility of accidents.

Social media must be used to provide information about traffic rules so that people become aware and follow them. It is often seen that people park vehicles haphazardly, which obstructs traffic, and U-turns are taken anywhere on the road.

They (social media influencers) were asked to respect religious sentiments, videos related to religious events should be dignified and not hurt anyone's religious beliefs. They (social media influencers) must not share or forward any posts, audio, videos, or messages that offend religious or communal feelings.

The social media influencers were told to avoid obscene content, the people often create and post obscene and vulgar videos to get views on social media. avoid posting such content. Restrain from display of weapons as the display of any kind of weapons on social media is illegal and prohibited.

Action can be taken against those who display weapons on social media under the Arms Act. Avoid uploading stunts done on public places, celebrating in groups on the roads, cutting cakes, dancing, or performing any kind of stunts may lead to action under various sections of the BNS.

They must shun uploading posting videos of rallies or roaming on the roads to get views as any vehicle rally is prohibited without a valid permission.

All social media sites, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, are under constant surveillance by the Jabalpur Cyber Cell team.