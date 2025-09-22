'Use Knowledge For Nation Building,' Says MP Governor Mangubhai Patel In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel conferred degrees to students at the convocation of Jiwaji University on Monday. The ceremony took place at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Convention Centre, where the Governor presided over the event.

The Governor addressed the graduating class and encouraged them to use their newly-acquired knowledge for the betterment of the nation. He emphasised that true education is about uplifting the poor and marginalised and that a focus on humanity is essential for a meaningful life.

A total of 295 students received their degrees, while 43 students were awarded with 61 gold medals for their academic achievements. The Governor also praised the University for its initiative to adopt five villages and for the launch of a new digital library. Prior to the ceremony, he participated in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign by planting a sapling on the university campus.

‘Viksit Bharat Yojana successfully extended public welfare schemes’ Says MP Governor In Morena

Governor Mangubhai Patel announced that the Viksit Bharat Yojana has successfully extended public welfare schemes to every village. Speaking in Dhanela village, he highlighted the significant impact of the Prime Minister's Jan-Man Yojana, which is providing a new lease of life to extremely backward tribal groups.

During his visit, the Governor, acting as a Nikshay Mitra, personally distributed nutritional materials to tuberculosis (TB) patients. He praised the contributions of all Nikshay Mitra members and urged TB patients to complete their treatment with awareness.