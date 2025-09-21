DGP Orders To Secure Police Properties Across MP; Police To Protect Hundreds Of Acres Of Unused Land Amid Fears Of Encroachment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Kailash Makwana has asked officials to protect land and properties of the department lying across the state, said officials.

Hundreds of acres of department-owned land lie scattered across districts without even notice boards indicating ownership.

Cops, who safeguard public property, will now have to secure their own immovable assets. In this regard, DGP Kailash Makwana has issued instructions to Superintendents of Police and battalion commandants.

In many districts, police and battalions possess government land. Police Headquarters is gathering information regarding the condition of these vacant lands, checking if any have been encroached upon and verifying if land documents are updated in the name of the respective police units or battalions.

Currently unused, these lands are viewed by Police Headquarters as potential sites for housing construction for personnel and officers, as well as for other purposes or activities under various schemes.

Maintaining these land plots is important, but they have not been cared for over long periods. Police Headquarters fears some land may have been encroached upon or might not be registered in the name of the relevant district police or battalion.

In this context, the DGP has directed all Superintendents of Police and Battalion Commandants to ensure police land in their areas remains unencroached, that mutations are correct, and that land is properly demarcated and protected.

Districts and battalions will receive updates from an Assistant Inspector General of Police Headquarters’ Management Branch about police land status and will keep senior officers informed regularly.

The DGP stated in his directive that these lands should be reserved for housing and buildings for police personnel and officers. This land could also be used for other police-related projects, making its protection and preservation essential.

Special Director General, Police Welfare Branch, Anil Kumar said, "District police and battalions have been asked to check government land under their possession. Any land not registered in their name should be registered immediately, and any discrepancies rectified without delay.

This land will be used for future police-related projects.These instructions were issued during the annual meeting of the Joint Police Advisory Committee and Police Welfare Committee."