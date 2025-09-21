Two Arrested For Burglary At Former Minister’s Bhopal Residence; Stolen Revolvers And iPhones Recovered

Two Arrested For Burglary At Former Minister’s Residence; Stolen Revolvers And iPhones Recovered | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two habitual offenders on Sunday involved in burglary at the residence of senior Congress leader and former minister Rajkumar Patel.

On September 16, Patel returned to his Vidya Nagar residence after visiting his ancestral village and found the main gate lock broken and valuables missing including two licensed revolvers and other items.

Police teams under ACP Misrod Rajneesh Kashyap and inspector Amit Soni investigated with the help of FSL, fingerprint experts, dog squad, and CCTV footage and identified the culprits. A tip-off led to the arrest of Ateeq Khan alias Aasu Khan (28) from Ashoka Garden.

A revolver, three live cartridges, and an iPhone 6 were seized from his possession. On his confession, his associate Afzal Ali (32) a resident of Shahjahanabad was arrested and another stolen revolver along with an iPhone 7 was recovered.

Both the accused are habitual offenders with multiple cases of theft, burglary, assault, and Arms Act violations registered against them in Bhopal. They are drug addicts who commit burglaries after spotting locked houses during reconnaissance, police officials said.