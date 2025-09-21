 Man Paraded With Garland Of Shoes & Slippers For Unnatural Act With Cow In MP's Agar Malwa
The disturbing act led to fierce protests by locals and animal lovers. They demanded strict action against the accused and raised slogans against him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of animal cruelty was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa on Sunday, where a man was caught committing an unnatural act with a cow. 

The disturbing act led to fierce protests by locals and animal lovers. They demanded strict action against the accused and raised slogans against him.

As soon as informed, police arrested the accused. To make sure he faced public shame, the crowd paraded him with a garland of shoes and slippers as people raised slogans of anger and justice.

The incident has highlighted growing concerns over animal cruelty. Activists and locals have urged society not to remain silent and to take a stand to protect innocent animals from such cruelty.

Similar incidents reported in April 

Similar incidents were reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district in the month of April. Here, a 35-year-old Brahmin and another man from Indore were arrested for the obscene act.

One of the crimes was even captured in a CCTV, a disturbing footage from which went viral on social media. 

The two faced charges of bestiality and were arrested soon after the information.

The incident also outraged the locals and to pacify them, police paraded them publicly to bring him public shame.

