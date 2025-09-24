Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The negligence of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials was exposed during a recent review of the CM Helpline at collectorate office.

Additional collector Ankur Meshram expressed displeasure as it was revealed that over 2,000 complaints of current month have not been solved.

According to officials, over 300 complaints related to garbage have been filed and remain unresolved and more than 19 of them already escalated to L-3 level.

Additional collector Meshram warned officials against negligence and said that complaints should be resolved promptly instead of ignoring them or closing them prematurely.

Water supply and sewage issues also emerged as city’s second biggest concern with responsible officials showing little seriousness in addressing them. Similar grievances continue to flood the Mayor’s Helpline and the corporation’s call centre. Instead of resolving them, officers are reportedly closing complaints without action.

Earlier, a complaint lodged on CM Helpline 181 would immediately push departments into action. However, the current trend shows declining seriousness from municipal staff. On an average, between 2,000 to 2,500 complaints are being registered weekly through CM Helpline in Bhopal.

Break up of over 2,000 complaints:

* Cleanliness-related complaints: 300

* Water supply: Over 280

* Civil works: 250

* Sewage: Over 150

* Stray dogs: 130

* Smart city lighting: over 350