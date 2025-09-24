 Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline

Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline

Garbage woes on top; ADM rebukes officials

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The negligence of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials was exposed during a recent review of the CM Helpline at collectorate office.

Additional collector Ankur Meshram expressed displeasure as it was revealed that over 2,000 complaints of current month have not been solved.

According to officials, over 300 complaints related to garbage have been filed and remain unresolved and more than 19 of them already escalated to L-3 level.

Additional collector Meshram warned officials against negligence and said that complaints should be resolved promptly instead of ignoring them or closing them prematurely.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Removes 10 Metric Tonnes Of Floral Waste From Banganga Tank, Installs Aeration Pumps To Improve Water Quality
Mumbai News: BMC Removes 10 Metric Tonnes Of Floral Waste From Banganga Tank, Installs Aeration Pumps To Improve Water Quality
Panvel Court Racket: Two More Arrested For Forging Minor Certificates Using Fake Court Seals
Panvel Court Racket: Two More Arrested For Forging Minor Certificates Using Fake Court Seals
Kandivali Gas Explosion: Seven, Including Six Women, Critically Injured In Catering Kitchen Blast
Kandivali Gas Explosion: Seven, Including Six Women, Critically Injured In Catering Kitchen Blast
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal Police Suspend 282 Gun Licenses To Curb Crime
article-image

Water supply and sewage issues also emerged as city’s second biggest concern with responsible officials showing little seriousness in addressing them. Similar grievances continue to flood the Mayor’s Helpline and the corporation’s call centre. Instead of resolving them, officers are reportedly closing complaints without action.

Earlier, a complaint lodged on CM Helpline 181 would immediately push departments into action. However, the current trend shows declining seriousness from municipal staff. On an average, between 2,000 to 2,500 complaints are being registered weekly through CM Helpline in Bhopal.

Break up of over 2,000 complaints:

* Cleanliness-related complaints: 300

* Water supply: Over 280

* Civil works: 250

* Sewage: Over 150

* Stray dogs: 130

* Smart city lighting: over 350

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held

Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline

Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025

New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025

Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's...

Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's...