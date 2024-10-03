 MP: Police Register Case Against 4 Named, 250 Unidentified Guest Teachers For Protesting Without Permission In Bhopal
MP: Police Register Case Against 4 Named, 250 Unidentified Guest Teachers For Protesting Without Permission In Bhopal

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against four named and around 250 unidentified guest teachers as they were protesting "without permission" in Bhopal, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

A group of guest teachers on Wednesday were taking out a march from Ambedkar Park in the city to the Chief Minister's House for their demand of regularisation, but the police stopped them at the Second stop area in the city by putting up barricades.

But the guest teachers were continuously trying to move forward by making efforts to break the barricades. As a result of which the police registered a case against them under section 223 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023, at TT Nagar police station in the city.

Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with disobedience to orders issued by public servants.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrashekhar Pandey told ANI, "Yesterday, there was a protest of guest teachers under the jurisdiction of TT Nagar police station in the city. As they don't have the permission for the protest and due to the gathering of people, a case has been registered against them under BNS section 223."

"They were repeatedly advised it was inappropriate to hold the protest like this without having permission and to call off their gathering and disperse from the spot but they did not listen. They tried to move forward by making efforts to break the barricades. Police just tried to stop them and didn't use any force anywhere as they were teachers, we respect them and we just stopped them, we did not use any force," Pandey said.

"A case has been registered against four named people and around 250 unidentified people at TT Nagar police station under section 223 of BNS 2023," he added.

According to the police, the four named people include state president of Guest Teachers' Association KC Pawar, executive president B M Khan, vice president Mukesh Joshi and state secretary Santosh Kahar. (

