Video: Husband Teams Up With Girlfriend, Brutally Beats Wife In Public After She Caught Them In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man dragged his wife and brutally beat her in a shocking incident caught on video in Jabalpur, which has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows the man teaming up with his girlfriend to beat his wife in a violent clash. He can be seen dragging her wife on the road.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | MP: Man Teams Up With Girlfriend To Hit Wife In Jabalpur, Snatches Her Mangalsutra#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/mwIifxIA0o — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 3, 2024

Read Also Jabalpur Couple Saves Monkey Screeching In Pain Due To Electric Shock

According to information, the incident took place in Shastri Nagar under the Tilwara police station area, where Krishna Kumar Patel, along with his girlfriend Neelam Rajput, beat his wife Anita Patel.

Anita later filed a complaint at the Tilwara police station, accusing her husband of having an affair with Neelam, a widow. She claimed that this relationship had caused multiple disputes in the past.

What caused the clash?

On the day of the attack, Anita followed her husband with their two children, hoping to catch him with Neelam. As expected, she caught him outside Neelam's house, which led to a heated argument and the assault.

As, when she started questioning, Krishna asked her to stop and discuss the matter after leaving from there. He asked not to create any ruckus at Neelam's place.

Anita also alleged that Neelam snatched her mangalsutra and gold chain during the altercation. As the incident unfolded, a crowd gathered, and someone recorded the video, which quickly spread online.

Following the viral video, Anita filed a formal complaint, and police have registered a case against Krishna and Neelam. The police are investigating the matter and gathering evidence from the video and eyewitness statements.