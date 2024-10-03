Jabalpur Couple Saves Monkey Screeching In Pain Due To Electric Shock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two innocent injured animals were saved by the people of Jabalpur in two different incidents on Thursday.

A couple saved a monkey yelling in pain due to an electric shock from a transformer in Jabalpur. Similarly, residents spotted a Heron (Bagula) lying down on the road with a broken leg and rushed for treatment.

Both the injured were sent to Veterinary College where they are undergoing treatment.

Case 1

According to information, on Thursday morning, a couple walking down the road from their home saw a monkey screeching in pain. When they approached the mammal, they saw that it got struck by an electric shock from a transformer. The incident took place in the Chhoti Bajariya area of Jabalpur. Because of the screeching, some other residents came and tried to rescue it.

The monkey was getting angry as the residents tried to approach him to pick him up. Looking at this, a resident called up a wildlife expert. He picked up the monkey and sent him to the Veterinary College in Jabalpur where his treatment is underway.

Case 2

On the same day in Ganganagar area of the district, some resident saw a Heron (Bagula) lying down on the road with a broken leg. When the residents saw the injured bird, they thought it was a vulture and they informed councilor Manish Patel about they same. Patel then quickly called up a wildlife expert who came to the rescue. Along with the wildlife expert, Forest Department Rescue Squad in-charge also reached the spot.

Here they saw that the bird was not a vulture but an injured heron. According to information, the bird got a thin wire tangled in his leg, due to which it fell from the sky and broke its leg. Not only this, the wire also cut his left wing which was bleeding. Forest Department Rescue Squad in-charge and wildlife expert took the injured bird to Veterinary College in the district where it was treated and left back in the wild.