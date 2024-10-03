MP Updates: Three Girls Drown During Sanja Mata Immersion; Class 6 Student Hangs Self To Death At House In Chhola Over Academic Pressure

Representative Image | Representative Image

Three Girls Drown During Sanja Mata Immersion

Balwada (Madhya Pradesh): The three girls, including two sisters, drowned in the Choral river while immersing Sanja Mata idol in the village Kundiya that falls under Balwada police station limit. The accident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday, shortly after the completion of the Shraddha festival.

The three girls had ventured to the river for the ritual when one girl slipped, triggering a desperate attempt by the others to rescue her, and ultimately leading to the drowning. While local residents managed to save one girl, the two sisters—Meenakshi, 12, and Anshika, 10, both daughters of Manoj—and their cousin Karishma, 14, daughter of Vinod, were not so fortunate.

Despite swift action by the police to retrieve the bodies from the river, medical personnel at Balwara Hospital pronounced all three girls dead upon arrival. Their bodies were subsequently transported to Badwah Civil Hospital for postmortem.

​This tragic incident has cast a shadow of mourning over both Kundiya and Balwada villages, leaving the community heartbroken in the wake of such a profound loss.​

Class 6 Student Hangs Self To Death At House In Chhola Over Academic Pressure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy, residing in Chhola area of the city, who was a student of Class 6 at a private school in Bhopal, allegedly hanged himself to death at his house on Tuesday late night, the police reported on Wednesday.

As per police, preliminary probe has revealed that the boy was stressed due to academic pressure, and was fearing he would fail his exams.

Investigating officer (IO) at Chhola police station, Rakesh Shukla told Free Press that the boy who took the extreme step has been identified as Ankit Sahu. His parents are daily wagers. On Tuesday late night, when his parents got home, they found the house door locked from inside. When they did not receive any response from their kid despite repeated knockings, they broke the door open with the help of their neighbours to find Ankit hanging from the ceiling of the house.

They brought the body down and informed the police, who rushed to the scene, but did not find any suicide note from the scene.

Ankit had informed about the extreme step a day earlier to his cousin: Cops

The investigating officials told Free Press that Ankit had returned from the school after taking his exam, following which he took the extreme step.

His aunt’s son told the police that he regularly used to speak to Ankit over the phone, and on Monday, Ankit had told him that if he fails the exam, he would commit suicide.