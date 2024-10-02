 Bhopal: Schools Guest Teachers Stage Protest For Regularisation; Police Declare Protest Illegal
Bhopal: Schools Guest Teachers Stage Protest For Regularisation; Police Declare Protest Illegal

Bhopal: Schools Guest Teachers Stage Protest For Regularisation; Police Declare Protest Illegal

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "I am with protesting guest teachers who make future of students but unfortunately today they are on road to protest."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Schools Guest Teachers Protest | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school guest teachers took to streets on Wednesday and staged a massive protest demanding regularisation of their service. They staged protest while sitting on the road from Ambedkar Park to CM House on Gandhi Jayanti.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari joined them to express sympathy. Teachers alleged that police used force against them as many teachers fainted during the demonstration. Police barricaded all the routes leading to Ambedkar Park, Tulsi Nagar as the guest teachers tried to take out Nyay March (rally for justice) from Ambedkar Park to CM House but they were not allowed.

They raised slogan, “Kabja Lene Aye Hai, Kabja Leke Jayenge”. The slogan referred to school education minister Uday Pratap Singh’s comment, “guests are not permanent occupants of house”.

His comments had generated controversy. Sunil Parihar, state Atithi Shikshak Samanvay Samiti president, said, “ We continued to protest at Ambedkar Park. If demands are not fulfilled, then, we will go for fast unto death.” There are 70,000 guest teachers in the state.

FP Photo

Earlier promises

Protesters said former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that guest teachers would not be paid on the basis of number of classes they conduct but on the monthly basis. Besides, their contract will be renewed annually, he had said.

Though the police had put up banner warning to resort to firing if protesters didn’t disperse, the guest teachers remained adamant. After sometime, police removed banner.

One of the teachers fainted during the protest

One of the teachers fainted during the protest | FP Photo

State Congress president Jitu Patwari joined protest

State Congress president Jitu Patwari joined protest | FP Photo

‘I am with them’

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said, “I am with protesting guest teachers who make future of students but unfortunately today they are on road to protest.”

