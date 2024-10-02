IAS Officer Niyaz Khan To Drop Last Name In His Upcoming Novels Cites 'Islamophobia'

IAS officer Niyaz Khan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Niyaz Khan is mulling to drop his surname Khan and adopt the pen name 'Mikan A'.

Khan, who has authored novels like 'Brahman: The Great' and 'War of Kaliyug', believes his works is not receiving a good response in foreign countries due to his surname 'Khan'.

Hence, now he has decided to do away with the surname “Khan” in his literary works and wants to use the new name “Mikan A” in his two upcoming novels.

Niyaz is currently posted as the Deputy Secretary at Public Works Department in Madhya Pradesh and has an amateur interest in writing novels.

'Islamophobia hindering success'

Interacting with the Free Press, Niyaz Khan said that there is so much Islamophobia across the world that his literary work with the surname 'Khan' doesn’t get the deserved response. "I have sent manuscripts to the United Kingdom and USA hundreds of times, but they got rejected due to the Khan surname,” he claimed.

He added that now he has decided to adopt a new identity for his literary work so that it could be accepted without any hesitation.

“I am penning down two novels-- 'Innocent Shooter' and 'Virus Killed My Lover' and they will carry my new pen name-- Mikan A,” he told.

He informed that so far, he had written ten novels including 'Brahmin The Great.' It took 12 years of research to write Brown Desert to highlight the issues plaguing Palestine and Israel.