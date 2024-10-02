Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter

Mahakal temple |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bomb squad has been sent to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Wednesday noon after reports alleged bomb threat here.

Police on toes

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said that the temple's security has been tightened up and a bomb squad has been sent. The action comes in the preview of an alleged threat letter received by Hanumangarh Railway Station Superintendent in Rajasthan. The threat letter mentions several railway stations and temples across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

"We have stepped up the security at Mahakaleshwar Temple and deployed a bomb squad there. Though the authenticity of the letter is yet to be ascertained. Ujjain police is closely coordinating with Hanumangarh police station, " SP Sharma said.

True or False?

Reports claiming that a railway superintendent in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh has received a threat letter are doing the rounds in the media circles. The letter said to be written in Punjabi allegedly threatens to destruct several temples and railway stations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan via bombs. The police of both states are coordinating with each other and are closely looking into the matter.

The bomb threat reports are yet to be verified, and police have assured to keep the public updated and safe.