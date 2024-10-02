 Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter

Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter

The action comes in the preview of an alleged threat letter received by Hanumangarh Railway Station Superintendent in Rajasthan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Mahakal temple |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bomb squad has been sent to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Wednesday noon after reports alleged bomb threat here.

Police on toes

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said that the temple's security has been tightened up and a bomb squad has been sent. The action comes in the preview of an alleged threat letter received by Hanumangarh Railway Station Superintendent in Rajasthan. The threat letter mentions several railway stations and temples across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

"We have stepped up the security at Mahakaleshwar Temple and deployed a bomb squad there. Though the authenticity of the letter is yet to be ascertained. Ujjain police is closely coordinating with Hanumangarh police station, " SP Sharma said.

FPJ Shorts
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested
Read Also
VIDEO: 2 Trains & Bus Come Face-To-Face On Railway Crossing As 'Drunk' Gateman Forgets To Close Gate...
article-image

True or False?

Reports claiming that a railway superintendent in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh has received a threat letter are doing the rounds in the media circles. The letter said to be written in Punjabi allegedly threatens to destruct several temples and railway stations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan via bombs. The police of both states are coordinating with each other and are closely looking into the matter.

The bomb threat reports are yet to be verified, and police have assured to keep the public updated and safe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter

Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter

MP October 2 Weather Updates: 19 Districts To Witness Light Rains & Thunder Including Indore,...

MP October 2 Weather Updates: 19 Districts To Witness Light Rains & Thunder Including Indore,...

MP Updates: Jabalpur Passengers To Faces Inconvenience As SpiceJet Suspends Flights To Delhi &...

MP Updates: Jabalpur Passengers To Faces Inconvenience As SpiceJet Suspends Flights To Delhi &...

Bhopal Updates: 23 Devotees Stuck In Kathmandu Amid Heavy Rains, CM Mohan Yadav Talks To Indian...

Bhopal Updates: 23 Devotees Stuck In Kathmandu Amid Heavy Rains, CM Mohan Yadav Talks To Indian...

MP Updates: Newly Appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Didn't Join For Pitrapaksh, To Take Charge...

MP Updates: Newly Appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Didn't Join For Pitrapaksh, To Take Charge...