 VIDEO: 2 Trains & Bus Come Face-To-Face On Railway Crossing As 'Drunk' Gateman Forgets To Close Gate In Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: 2 Trains & Bus Come Face-To-Face On Railway Crossing As 'Drunk' Gateman Forgets To Close Gate In Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar

VIDEO: 2 Trains & Bus Come Face-To-Face On Railway Crossing As 'Drunk' Gateman Forgets To Close Gate In Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar

The sleeper bus had already crossed halfway onto the tracks when both the bus driver and passengers realized the imminent danger

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
article-image

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A dreadful accident between a bus and two trains was averted at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh after the locomotive pilots and the driver applied the emergency brakes.

The incident was reported in Ashoknagar district when the gateman of the Shahdora railway crossing forgot to close the gate. A bus carrying 100 passengers continued to move ahead as there was no barrier. As the bus reached halfway onto the tracks, the driver saw the two trains approaching on different tracks. Stunned, he immediately halted the vehicles. The loco-pilots of both trains, too, applied emergency brakes.

Fortunately, the alertness of the bus driver and timely intervention from locals helped avert what could have been a catastrophic collision. A video of the same has surfaced on social media platform X.

Read Also
Man Smashes Dog With A Rock, Drags Its Lifeless Body On Scooter In Madhya Pradesh's Guna; Disturbing...
article-image

Watch the video here:-

FPJ Shorts
NABARD Recruitment 2024: Apply By October 21 For 108 Vacancies; Class 10 Pass Outs Eligible
NABARD Recruitment 2024: Apply By October 21 For 108 Vacancies; Class 10 Pass Outs Eligible
Mumbai: Citizens Under The Banner Of FACC Protest At Azad Maidan To Stand Against Corruption & Malpractices In Cooperative Societies
Mumbai: Citizens Under The Banner Of FACC Protest At Azad Maidan To Stand Against Corruption & Malpractices In Cooperative Societies
Govinda Health Update: Wife Sunita Ahuja Says Actor Will Be Shifted Out Of ICU Soon, Asks Fans To Not Panic
Govinda Health Update: Wife Sunita Ahuja Says Actor Will Be Shifted Out Of ICU Soon, Asks Fans To Not Panic
Amritsar Viral Video: Brave Woman Single-Handedly Fights Off Burglars Entering House, Forces Them To Flee
Amritsar Viral Video: Brave Woman Single-Handedly Fights Off Burglars Entering House, Forces Them To Flee
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Woman Seeks Divorce Over Lack of 'Garam Masala'; Hubby Brings 10 Packets To Win Her...
article-image

Gateman was drunk!

According to reports, the railway worker responsible for managing the crossing failed to shut the gate on time, leaving the road open for vehicles even as two trains approached from opposite directions. Eyewitnesses claim that the employee was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, which led to the near-miss.

Had the trains not been stopped in time, the outcome could have been devastating, potentially resulting in massive casualties. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and appropriate action is expected to be taken against the railway employee for negligence. This incident raises serious concerns about safety measures at railway crossings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 2 Trains & Bus Come Face-To-Face On Railway Crossing As 'Drunk' Gateman Forgets To Close Gate...

VIDEO: 2 Trains & Bus Come Face-To-Face On Railway Crossing As 'Drunk' Gateman Forgets To Close Gate...

Madhya Pradesh Sends Team To Rescue Pilgrims Stranded In Nepal Landslides

Madhya Pradesh Sends Team To Rescue Pilgrims Stranded In Nepal Landslides

MP October 2 Weather Updates: 19 Districts To Witness Light Rains & Thunder Including Indore,...

MP October 2 Weather Updates: 19 Districts To Witness Light Rains & Thunder Including Indore,...

Bhopal: Names Of Ajay Sharma, Kailash Makwana & Arvind Kumar Are Doing Rounds For Director General...

Bhopal: Names Of Ajay Sharma, Kailash Makwana & Arvind Kumar Are Doing Rounds For Director General...

MP Updates: Jabalpur Passengers To Faces Inconvenience As SpiceJet Suspends Flights To Delhi &...

MP Updates: Jabalpur Passengers To Faces Inconvenience As SpiceJet Suspends Flights To Delhi &...