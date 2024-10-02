VIDEO: 2 Trains & Bus Come Face-To-Face On Railway Crossing As 'Drunk' Gateman Forgets To Close Gate In Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A dreadful accident between a bus and two trains was averted at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh after the locomotive pilots and the driver applied the emergency brakes.

The incident was reported in Ashoknagar district when the gateman of the Shahdora railway crossing forgot to close the gate. A bus carrying 100 passengers continued to move ahead as there was no barrier. As the bus reached halfway onto the tracks, the driver saw the two trains approaching on different tracks. Stunned, he immediately halted the vehicles. The loco-pilots of both trains, too, applied emergency brakes.

Fortunately, the alertness of the bus driver and timely intervention from locals helped avert what could have been a catastrophic collision. A video of the same has surfaced on social media platform X.

Watch the video here:-

Chaos at railway gate in Ashoknagar after gateman forgets to close the smash-boards as two trains pass by; loco-pilots apply emergency brakes#MadhyaPradesh #Ashoknagar #Train pic.twitter.com/XzBJCUHE9p — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 2, 2024

Gateman was drunk!

According to reports, the railway worker responsible for managing the crossing failed to shut the gate on time, leaving the road open for vehicles even as two trains approached from opposite directions. Eyewitnesses claim that the employee was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, which led to the near-miss.

Had the trains not been stopped in time, the outcome could have been devastating, potentially resulting in massive casualties. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and appropriate action is expected to be taken against the railway employee for negligence. This incident raises serious concerns about safety measures at railway crossings.