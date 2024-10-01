 Man Smashes Dog With A Rock, Drags Its Lifeless Body On Scooter In Madhya Pradesh's Guna; Disturbing CCTV Clip Viral
The horrific act was captured on CCTV footage in the Naya Pura area of the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was captured in the CCTV cameras of Madhya Pradesh's Guna, where a man smashed a street dog with a rock and killed it. The accused, before killing the canine, brutally beat it with a stick and dragged it on the road as his friend drove a scooter.

He, again, dragged its lifeless body across the road and dumped it Tuesday.

The horrific act was captured on CCTV footage in the Naya Pura area in Guna on Tuesday.

The footage reveals the chilling moment when the two men drag the helpless dog across the road, stopping at a deserted area. There, one of them picks up a large stone and throws it at the dog’s head—not once, but twice—resulting in the dog's death on the spot.

Even after the animal lies lifeless, the men continue to drag its body, showcasing their complete disregard for life.

Despite the graphic nature of the footage, no formal complaint has been filed yet. Kotwali Police Station in-charge TI Brajmohan Bhadauria stated that action would be taken if a complaint is received.

This brutal act has left the community in shock, prompting many to question how such cruelty can go unpunished in society.

