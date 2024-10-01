 Madhya Pradesh Woman Seeks Divorce Over Lack of 'Garam Masala'; Hubby Brings 10 Packets To Win Her Back
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A woman demanded divorce from her husband citing 'lack of spice' in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha. Apparently, it was 'garam masala' she was talking about.

She approached the the Women and Child Development Department's One-Stop Center and complained that her husband is unable to provide for kitchen items like 'garam masala and hing (asafoetida)'.

According to information, the matter was escalated to the Women and Child Development Department's One-Stop Center, where counselors intervened and worked on resolving the issue.

How the Issue Was Settled
According to counselor Rekha Rathore, the woman filed a complaint stating she no longer wished to live with her husband because he didn’t provide basic kitchen necessities like garam masala and hing.

The husband explained that he had a government job and lived in a joint family, where he was the sole breadwinner. Due to financial responsibilities, he sometimes couldn't manage to buy all the groceries.

After several counseling sessions, the husband brought 10 packets of the missing spices, and the wife agreed to stay with him after being assured that there would be no shortage of groceries in the future.

Follow-up After Reconciliation
The One-Stop Center ensures that families who reconcile are monitored for three months. A dedicated register is maintained with their contact details, and counselors remain in touch to offer support in case any issues arise.

