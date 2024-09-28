Dare To Visit: 7 Haunted Places In Madhya Pradesh That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

By: Harshita Rawat | September 28, 2024
1. Raisen Fort Raisen Fort is known for its beautiful views and rich history, but people say the ghost of Queen Rani Ratnavati still wanders in the halls and corridors, searching for peace after her unfortunate demise. Will you brave a visit and see if her spirit lingers?"
2. Rani Mahal (Mandu) Mandu is filled with stunning ruins, but it also carries a haunting love story. People say the cries of Queen Roopmati can still be heard at night, mourning for his beloved husband Baz Bahadur. As you walk through the ruins, her sorrowful song might might fall on your eardrums
3. Asigarh Fort (Burhanpur) This fort holds many stories, and locals believe that the ghost of Ashwathama from the Mahabharata still roams on the campus, cursed to wander for eternity. It is believed that visitors can feel the weight of his sorrow in the air
4. Madhav National Park The forests of Shivpuri are lush and green, but they hide a dark secret. People have vanished here, and ghostly shapes are often spotted between the trees. Would you dare to walk these woods after dark and see what you might find?
5. Rani Durgavati Palace, Jabalpur The ruins of Rani Durgavati Palace are steeped in history, and some say you can feel the queen’s spirit watching over her home. Would you dare to wander through her palace and feel her presence?
6. Maheshwar Fort As you approach the stunning Maheshwar Fort, a sense of unease fills the air. Many believe the spirits of ancient warriors still roam these stone halls, their whispers echoing through the night.
7. Chanderi Fort Chanderi Fort is a beautiful place, but many claim to see a woman in white wandering near the entrance, just like they show in Bollywood film Stree. Some say she is searching for something lost long ago.
Dare to go and visit these haunted spots and uncover the chilling stories for yourself!
