 MP: Hubby Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute; Son Runs From Spot Due To Fear
the accused claimed that his wife would often leave him to visit her maternal home, which angered him, leading to a violent outburst.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
Representational Pic

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident of domestic violence has come to light in Kukshi, where a man killed his wife in a fit of rage. The accused, Keram Singh Chauhan Bhilala, a 50-year-old resident of Dholia village, was arrested by the police after his son, 20-year-old Sanjay, reported the crime.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the night of September 27, when Keram Singh returned home from work and started beating his wife, Lakshmibai. Their son, Sanjay, who was present at the scene, ran away in fear.

Husband killed wife due to frequent visit to maternal home

The accused continued to beat his wife, eventually killing her. The next morning, Sanjay returned home to find his mother's body and immediately informed the family.

The police were called and Keram Singh was taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused claimed that his wife would often leave him to visit her maternal home, which angered him, leading to a violent outburst.

Accused arrested

A police team, led by TI Rajesh Yadav, SI Gildar Baghel, SI Urmila Rawat and others, played a crucial role in arresting the accused. The incident highlights the need for addressing domestic violence and providing support to victims and their families.

