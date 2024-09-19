 MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

The first incident took place in Bahodapur area of ​​the city, while the second incident took place in Kariyavati of Dabra Simaria.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
MP: 2 People Died Due To Drowning In Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two people have lost their lives after they accidentally fell into the swollen drains in Gwalior on Wednesday. It was reported that drains had a strong flow due to heavy rains in the city for the past two days. 

The first incident took place in the Bahodapur area of the city, while the second incident took place in Kariyavati of Dabra Simaria. The police, with the help of local people, rescued both bodies. Further, the bodies were sent for postmortem. 

According to information, a 60-year-old Sitaram Sahu, resident of Indira Nagar of Gwalior, was going somewhere when he tragically fell in the drain of the Bahodapur area on Wednesday. It was reported that the drain was overflowing and he couldn’t differentiate between the drain and the road, resulting in his death. 

However, as soon as the information was received, the police and rescue team started looking for him, but he was found dead. The police have sent the body of Sitaram Sahu for postmortem. 

FPJ Shorts
'Horrifying Picture Of Injustice Against Bahujans,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On Nawada Incident
'Horrifying Picture Of Injustice Against Bahujans,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On Nawada Incident
'Lawrence Bishnoi Ko Bheju Kya?': Burqa-Clad Woman Threatens Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan During Morning Walk In Mumbai
'Lawrence Bishnoi Ko Bheju Kya?': Burqa-Clad Woman Threatens Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan During Morning Walk In Mumbai
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Takes Dig At Congress With Hilarious Italian Meme; Check Out Here
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Takes Dig At Congress With Hilarious Italian Meme; Check Out Here
Bengaluru: Seat Belt For Car, Helmet For Two Wheeler But No Safety Check For Auto? Photo Of Rickshaw Overloading School Kids Sparks Debate
Bengaluru: Seat Belt For Car, Helmet For Two Wheeler But No Safety Check For Auto? Photo Of Rickshaw Overloading School Kids Sparks Debate
Read Also
MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook
article-image

Similarly, a man named Jumman Adivasi, a resident of Simaria, Dabra of Gwalior, has also lost his life by falling in the drain near Kariyavati. His body was rescued by the police. 

Following this, the district administration has announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of both the deceased under the provisions of the revenue book circular of the state government.

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu Honours Safai Mitras In Ujjain; Mahakal Temple Decked Up (WATCH)
article-image
Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar interacting with the deceased family in Gwalior

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar interacting with the deceased family in Gwalior | FP Photo

The state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has expressed deep condolences on the death of 60-year-old Sitaram Sahu due to drowning in water in Indira Nagar. 

He also reached out to the victim's family and consoled them, assuring them of standing together in this hour of grief.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook

MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook

Bhopal Shocker! PWD Employee Dies In Police Custody After Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry FIR; Wife...

Bhopal Shocker! PWD Employee Dies In Police Custody After Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry FIR; Wife...

MP September 19 Weather Updates: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain Expected Until September 22;...

MP September 19 Weather Updates: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain Expected Until September 22;...

MP Crime Updates: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Old Enmity; Missing Youth’s Body Found Trapped In...

MP Crime Updates: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Old Enmity; Missing Youth’s Body Found Trapped In...