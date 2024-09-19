MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

MP: 2 People Died Due To Drowning In Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two people have lost their lives after they accidentally fell into the swollen drains in Gwalior on Wednesday. It was reported that drains had a strong flow due to heavy rains in the city for the past two days.

The first incident took place in the Bahodapur area of the city, while the second incident took place in Kariyavati of Dabra Simaria. The police, with the help of local people, rescued both bodies. Further, the bodies were sent for postmortem.

According to information, a 60-year-old Sitaram Sahu, resident of Indira Nagar of Gwalior, was going somewhere when he tragically fell in the drain of the Bahodapur area on Wednesday. It was reported that the drain was overflowing and he couldn’t differentiate between the drain and the road, resulting in his death.

However, as soon as the information was received, the police and rescue team started looking for him, but he was found dead. The police have sent the body of Sitaram Sahu for postmortem.

Similarly, a man named Jumman Adivasi, a resident of Simaria, Dabra of Gwalior, has also lost his life by falling in the drain near Kariyavati. His body was rescued by the police.

Following this, the district administration has announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of both the deceased under the provisions of the revenue book circular of the state government.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar interacting with the deceased family in Gwalior | FP Photo

The state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has expressed deep condolences on the death of 60-year-old Sitaram Sahu due to drowning in water in Indira Nagar.

He also reached out to the victim's family and consoled them, assuring them of standing together in this hour of grief.