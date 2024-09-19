President Droupadi Murmu Honours Safai Mitras In Ujjain; Asks To Make India 'Swachh, Swasth & Viksit'

Make India 'Swachh, Swasth and Viksit'

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, "I am glad to attend the program at Ujjain today. Ujjain is a pious place. It was called Avantika since early times. It is a flagship city of culture, religion, and good governance. About 2000 years ago, Ujjain was a model town in respect of transportation; it was a major trade centre. I am glad to witness the multifaceted development of the city.

"I want to thank the government for constructing toilets for girls in educational institutions. Madhya Pradesh is a great contributor in the field of sanitation, and the credit goes to the Swachhta Mitras. They are playing a crucial role in shaping new India, and I express gratitude to all of them. Their interests should be patronised at all costs, and it is the foremost duty of the government. On October 2, to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, massive works will be carried out in the field of sanitation. Let us make India 'Swachh, Swasth, and Viksit' (clean, healthy, and developed).