President Droupadi Murmu Honours Safai Mitras In Ujjain; Asks To Make India 'Swachh, Swasth & Viksit'

Make India 'Swachh, Swasth and Viksit'
Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, "I am glad to attend the program at Ujjain today. Ujjain is a pious place. It was called Avantika since early times. It is a flagship city of culture, religion, and good governance. About 2000 years ago, Ujjain was a model town in respect of transportation; it was a major trade centre. I am glad to witness the multifaceted development of the city.
"I want to thank the government for constructing toilets for girls in educational institutions. Madhya Pradesh is a great contributor in the field of sanitation, and the credit goes to the Swachhta Mitras. They are playing a crucial role in shaping new India, and I express gratitude to all of them. Their interests should be patronised at all costs, and it is the foremost duty of the government. On October 2, to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, massive works will be carried out in the field of sanitation. Let us make India 'Swachh, Swasth, and Viksit' (clean, healthy, and developed).
Rs 3k incentive for Safai Mitras In Ujjain: CM Mohan Yadav
CM Mohan Yadav, addressing the sanitation workers, said, "It's a moment of extreme happiness, a moment where you can feel the joy of Diwali and Holi. I salute Safai Mitras. It's because of their hard work that Indore won the Swachh crown for seven years in a row, Madhya Pradesh bagged first position in cleanliness, and Bhopal was awarded as the highest clean capital.
"We will provide incentives to Swachhta Mitras city-wise. Ujjain's sanitation workers will get Rs 3000 each as the city received a three-star rating. We would replace the FRB statues of Mahakal Mahalok by stone statues. Rajasthan artists have been roped in for the work," the CM added.
President Honours Safai Mitras
President Murmu honoured Safai Mitras-- Rashmi Tankle, Kiran Khode, Shobha Bai, Anita Bai and Gopal Khare and presentned them mementoes.
Governor Patel, CM Yadav welcome President
President Droupadi Murmu arrives Ujjain on day-2 of her tour on Thursday morning. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed her at the helipad and offered her flowers.