MP News: Two Killed In Collision Between Two Mini Trucks In Khargone, 7 Others Injured | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on Indore Road near Balsamud in Khargone district on Thursday morning.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 6:30 am when a mini truck and a pickup truck loaded with vegetables collided with each other in front of petrol pump.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the cabins of both vehicles penetrated about one and a half feet into each other.

The mini truck was returning with fertiliser from Dharampuri in Dhar district, while the pickup truck was heading towards Indore.

The deceased mini truck driver was identified as Dinesh Bhalse (42), of Jirabhar village.

The pickup truck driver’s identity has not been confirmed yet. Seven others sustained minor injuries in the mishap. Villagers Saifuddin Khan and Javed Khan were among the first to reach the site.

A JCB machine and cutter were used to extract the bodies trapped inside the mangled cabins. Police later sent both bodies to Kasrawad Hospital for post-mortem.

Prima facie suggests that the accident happened due to high speed and loss of control at a curve. Both vehicles were severely damaged and traffic on Indore Road was disrupted for several hours.