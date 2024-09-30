IAS Officer Anurag Jain To Be Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Madhya Pradesh

Anurag Jain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer, is set to become the new Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh. He will serve in this role until August 2025. Jain will replace the current Chief Secretary, Veera Rana, whose service extension ends on September 30.

Jain’s appointment is based on his experience and seniority, and he is also reportedly favoured by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Discussions about making Jain the Chief Secretary had surfaced nine months ago when he met with the Chief Minister at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi. At that time, it was believed that Jain would soon return to the state.

New Chief Secretary Anurag Jain’s portfolio

Three terms in the Modi government: Anurag Jain was entrusted with one of the most important ministries, the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways, for three terms in the Modi government. Ten years ago, Jain also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Ex-CM’s secretary: He has held key positions in Madhya Pradesh, including serving twice as Secretary to former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and as the Collector of Bhopal. Jain is well-regarded for his expertise in financial management.

Finance Department in-charge in Kamal Nath govt: Due to his financial expertise, the Kamal Nath government appointed him in-charge of the Finance Department after he returned from central deputation in 2019.

In May 2020 Jain once again returned to the centre on deputation. From December 2013 to February 2014, he also served as the Acting Chairman and Managing Director of the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank).

Implemented Public Services Delivery Act in MP: Jain played a crucial role in implementing the Public Services Delivery Act in Madhya Pradesh. He also contributed significantly to the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, aimed at boosting India’s infrastructure and economic development.