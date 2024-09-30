MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets British Deputy High Commissioner For Western India Harjinder Kang At CM House | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): British Deputy High commissioner for western India Harjinder Kang called on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhavan, CM House in Bhopal on Monday.

Official X handle of Chief Minister Office (CMO) posted, "British Deputy High commissioner for western India Harjinder Kang paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhavan, CM House in Bhopal today."

CM meets ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan also met CM Mohan Yadav at CM residence in the state capital on Monday and held discussions for welfare of farmers in the state.

आज भोपाल स्थित मुख्यमंत्री निवास में आदरणीय भाई साहब, माननीय केंद्रीय कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण और ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान जी ने भेंट की। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश के किसानों के कल्याण के संबंध में सार्थक चर्चा हुई।@ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/k075BsxnHa — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 30, 2024

In a post on X, CM Mohan Yadav wrote, "Today, I met with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at the CM residence in Bhopal. On this occasion, a meaningful discussion was held regarding the welfare of the farmers in the state." Union minister Chouhan also posted on X about meeting CM Yadav and wrote that they had discussions on various topics related to the welfare of the public in the state.

"Today I paid a courtesy visit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the CM House in Bhopal. During this, we had a meaningful discussion on various topics related to the progress of the state and public welfare," Chouhan wrote.

CM takes reviews on soybean procurement, fertiliser availability etc.

On September 28, CM Mohan Yadav held a meeting with district collectors and commissioners via video conferencing to review soybean procurement, fertiliser availability, and distribution with district collectors and commissioners at CM House on Saturday. CM Yadav directed officials to strict action should be taken against those involved in black marketing, adulteration, misbranding, and the sale of fake fertilisers.

He also assured that there was an adequate supply of fertilisers in the state for Kharif 2024-25. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving soybean procurement in Madhya Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme and instructed officials to make appropriate arrangements for procurement.