Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praise For Two Women SHGs In Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the water conservation work being done by women Self Help Groups in Dindori and Chhattarpur districts.

He spoke about works of Sharda Livelihood Self Help Group of village Raepur in Dindori district and about a pond revived by women of Hari Bagi Self Help Group of village Khomp in Chhatarpur district.

“ I have received information about two inspiring initiatives of Madhya Pradesh. The ground water level has increased substantially after the construction of a big pond in Raepur village of Dindori district. The village women have benefitted from it. The Sharda Livelihood Self Help Group and women connected with it have started new business of fisheries.

These women have also started fish parlour through which they are selling the fish and increasing their income,” he said. The effort’s made by women in Chhattarpur is also praiseworthy. When a big pond of Khop village started to get dry, women took the task to revive it. The women of Hari Bagia Self Help Group dug up the mud in the pond. The mud excavated from it was used to create food forest on barren land. Resultantly, not only did the pond revive and get filled with water in but crop production also increased.