 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arif Nagar, Malikhedi, Malviya Nagar & More; Check Full List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan September 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arif Nagar, Malikhedi, Malviya Nagar & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arif Nagar, Malikhedi, Malviya Nagar & More; Check Full List Here

Residents are advised to prepare for the power cuts during these times. The cuts are necessary for construction work in the areas mentioned.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arif Nagar, Malikhedi, Malviya Nagar & More; Check Full List Here | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 30 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings :

Area: Anandam, Emarlled colony, Housing board colony, Amarri Bagsewaniya , Shivlok green , Abhinav Campus and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
Sophie Turner On Her Return To Small Screen As Jewellery Thief With Joan: 'Used To Be A Big Isolator...'
Sophie Turner On Her Return To Small Screen As Jewellery Thief With Joan: 'Used To Be A Big Isolator...'
Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud
Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud

Area: Arif Nagar, Qzai camp, Congress Nagar, Sindhi colony,Nishatpura, Human mandir Teela,Barsiya Road, Green park colony , Nàgar Nigam colony and Nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Malikhedi, Sabri Nagar, Vijay Mkt, Patel Nagar area and Nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Malviya Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ram Mandir, TT nagar Zone, Jain Mandir and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Danish hills view, Kahana kunj, Hari Krishna Homes, Ashirwad colony and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
MP September 29 Weather Updates: Monsoon In Its Final Stage; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal,...
article-image

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arif Nagar, Malikhedi, Malviya...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arif Nagar, Malikhedi, Malviya...

Bhopal: ‘National Knowledge Sharing Workshop’ To Be Held On Monday

Bhopal: ‘National Knowledge Sharing Workshop’ To Be Held On Monday

MP: Woman Dies After Giving Birth; Mother-In-Law Protests, Alleges Doctors' Negligence As Her Health...

MP: Woman Dies After Giving Birth; Mother-In-Law Protests, Alleges Doctors' Negligence As Her Health...

Maihar Bus Accident: Death Toll Reported To Be Nine; MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Financial Assistance...

Maihar Bus Accident: Death Toll Reported To Be Nine; MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Financial Assistance...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident