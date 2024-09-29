Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arif Nagar, Malikhedi, Malviya Nagar & More; Check Full List Here | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 30 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings :

Area: Anandam, Emarlled colony, Housing board colony, Amarri Bagsewaniya , Shivlok green , Abhinav Campus and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Arif Nagar, Qzai camp, Congress Nagar, Sindhi colony,Nishatpura, Human mandir Teela,Barsiya Road, Green park colony , Nàgar Nigam colony and Nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Malikhedi, Sabri Nagar, Vijay Mkt, Patel Nagar area and Nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Malviya Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ram Mandir, TT nagar Zone, Jain Mandir and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Danish hills view, Kahana kunj, Hari Krishna Homes, Ashirwad colony and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.