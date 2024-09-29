MP September 29 Weather Updates: Monsoon In Its Final Stage; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon trough, low-pressure areas, and cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh are expected to weaken in the month end. However, light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms is likely on Sunday across the state, including in Bhopal and Indore, no heavy downpours are predicted.

It has been raining in Ujjain since morning, causing the Kshipra River to overflow onto the banks at Ramghat.

Weather expected on Sunday

Thunderstorms: Due to the activity of the local system, some districts may experience light rainfall. The situation of thunderstorms will remain across the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

Weather at 12 Pm | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to meteorologist V.S. Yadav, weather systems are moving away from Madhya Pradesh, reducing the chances of heavy rain, though they are active elsewhere in the country.

Dam gates opened

In Shivpuri, two gates of the Madikheda Atal Sagar Dam were opened late on Saturday night, releasing 34.456 cubic meters per second of water. The water is flowing towards Mohini Dam, and villages along the riverbanks have been put on alert.

IMD Bhopal

Rain records

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received 43.6 inches of rainfall this season, which is 17% above normal. Mandla has experienced the highest rainfall at 60.5 inches, followed by Seoni with over 56 inches.

The continuous rain has filled up many dams and reservoirs across the state. On Saturday, three gates of the Gandhi Sagar Dam were opened. The Kaliyasot and Bhadbhada dams in Bhopal also had to release water. Out of approximately 250 dams in the state, around 200 are already full. Several major dams like Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada have had their gates opened six to ten times or more this season.