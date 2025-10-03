MP News: 81% Teaching Posts In 17 Govt-Run Varsities Across State Lying Vacant | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the state government is launching new courses to provide students an array of courses to choose from, there is an ever-growing problem waiting to be addressed. Quality education is failing to reach students as a large number of teaching posts are lying vacant in government-run universities.

There are seventeen government-run universities and against the sanctioned 1,949 teaching posts, only 364 posts are filled. With 1,585 posts unfilled, the vacancy percentage is at a staggering 81%.

A senior official of the Higher Education Department said that while government universities have been asking for these posts to be filled, it is the Vice-Chancellors (V-C) delaying the process, preferring to rely on guest faculty.

Take the case of Raja Shankar Shah University, Chhindwada. It has 175 sanctioned posts of teaching staff and all are lying vacant. Its V-C, Professor Indra Prasad Tripathi told the Free Press that the university doesn’t have its own building, and is running from the library of a PG College. For teaching, they have outsourced the manpower. Since its inception in 2019, no classes were conducted in the varsity. From this year, four classes, including LLM, have been started, he said.

He added that there are four more such universities across the state with 100% vacancies, which are operating from college campuses. To be sure, Higher Education department data reveals the other such universities are: MCB University, Chhatarpur, KTB University, Khargone, KTT University, Guna, and RAL University, Sagar.

Prof Tripathi said that even if appointments were made, where would the teaching staff sit if there isn’t a dedicated university building? Appointments can be made once the university gets its own building, he said.

The situation isn’t exactly rosy in other government-run universities. Bhopal’s Barakatullah University, for instance, has 105 sanctioned posts of teaching staff out of which 68 are vacant.

Barakatullah University V-C Professor S.K. Jain said he was working on filling all the vacancies. Recently, the university has issued an advertisement to fill 31 teaching staff posts.

University Wise Teaching posts Position

S.No - University Name - Sanctioned - Filled - Vacant - Vacancy %

1. - Barakatullah University, Bhopal - 105 - 37 - 68 - 65

2. - Jiwaji University, Gwalior - 104 - 25 - 79 - 76

3. - APS University, Rewa - 72 - 30 - 42 - 58

4. - RD University, Jabalpur - 160 - 30 - 130 - 81

5. - Vikram University, Ujjain - 161 - 49 - 112 - 70

6. - DAVV Indore - 154 - 86 - 68 - 44

7. - RSS University, Chhindwara - 175 - 0 - 175 - 100

8. - MCB University, Chhattarpur - 140 - 0 - 140 - 100

9. - Pt. S N Shukla University, Shahdol - 121 - 24 - 97 - 80

10. - KTB University, Khargone - 140 - 0 - 140 - 100

11. - KTT University, Guna - 140 - 0 - 140 - 100

12. - RAL University, Sagar - 140 - 0 - 140 - 100

13. - Panini University, Ujjain - 30 - 8 - 22 - 73

14. - MP Bhoj Open University, Bhopal - 54 - 4 - 50 - 93

15. - A B Hindi University, Bhopal - 27 - 13 - 14 - 52

16. - BRAUSS, Mhow - 107 - 7 - 100 - 93

17. - MGCG University, Chitrakoot - 119 - 51 - 68 - 57

Total - - 1949 - 364 - 1585 - 81

(Source Higher Education Department)

- Story by Rajan Raikwar