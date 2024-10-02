Madhya Pradesh Woman Elopes With 'Dewar' In Desire Of Good Looking Baby; Tells Hubby 'He Is More Handsome Than You'

Woman Elopes With 'Dewar' For Pretty Children In MP’s Chhatarpur; Sends Threat Messages Later On | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, where a woman eloped with her husband's younger brother (Dewar) in desire of a good-looking baby. The woman even confessed her intentions to her husband, saying she was attracted to her brother-in-law as he is more handsome.

However, after eloping, she started sending threat messages to her husband and in-laws saying she would commit'suicide’ and they would be responsible if any mishap occurred to her.

According to information, the matter came to the fore on Wednesday after the husband and his family lodged a complaint with Chhatarpur SP against the woman. He said his wife left him as she never loved him and never wanted a child with him. Rather, she fell for his younger brother, as he seemed more handsome to her.

Did Not Plan Child With Hubby Due To His Looks

The man explained that he has been married to his wife for 10 years. After ten years of marriage and no children, she told her husband that she didn’t want a child with him because he wasn’t handsome, while she believed her brother-in-law was more attractive and he would give her a beautiful baby. Despite her husband's efforts to make things right, including seeking spiritual remedies the woman rejected him.

Police files missing complaint

The husband, along with his family, has now approached the Superintendent of Police, asking for protection from his wife. According to the husband, not only did his wife abandon him, but she is also sending him threat messages.

The family alleged, keeps sending messages threatening to take her own life and blames them for the same. They said they have no issues with whoever she chooses to be with, all they want is her to stop harassing them by her threats.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said that a missing persons report has been filed on the matter, and further investigation is underway.