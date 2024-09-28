Hindu Youth Ties Knot With Muslim Girl Amid Police Protection In Jabalpur; Girl's Parents Create Ruckus (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): There was a ruckus outside the Jabalpur Collectorate on Saturday when an inter-religion couple reached there for the marriage. The parents of the Muslim girl staged protest and attempted to threaten her as they were not in favour of her matrimonial decision.

The couple tied the knot amid heavy police protection.

The girl is a resident of Narmadapuram, while the youth hails from Jabalpur.

The video shows the newly-wedded couple smiling as their loved ones congratulate them with sweets.

Duo met on social media

According to information, a Hindu youth and a Muslim girl met on social media and became friends. They started chatting, and the texts soon escalated to the phone calls. The duo became close and fell in love with each other. As they hailed from different religions, they applied for the court marriage. On the given date, the couple reached the collector office. The girl's family followed them to the collectorate and tried to pressure her to not go ahead with the marriage. When she did not agree, they started creating ruckus. The girl demanded police protection.

CSP of Omti police station was already present at the collectorate with his team. Police intervened and escorted the couple to the High Court. After presenting them in court, the cops took them to a safe location.