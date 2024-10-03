MP: You Excel In Sports, We Will Take Care Of You; Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Medalist Players Of Paris Olympics & Paralympics (WATCH)

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the players should work hard to win international medals and that “we will worry about their future. “ Khiladi Karen Padak Ki Taiyari, aap Ki Chinta Hogi Hamari…,” he said.

Yadav was speaking at a ceremony where cash rewards and appointment letters were handed over to medallists of Paris Olympics and Paralympics-2024 and Vikram Awardees at the TT Nagar Stadium on Wednesday.

Yadav felicitated Olympic medal winning hockey player Vivek Prasad Sagar, Paralympic medal winning Judo player Kapil Parmar and shooting player Rubina Francis by presenting them a cheque of Rs. 1 crore each on behalf of the state government. He felicitated Olympic participant Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Paralympic participant Prachi Yadav and Pooja Ojha by presenting them cheques for Rs. 10 lakh each, World 6-Red Snooker World Championship winner Kamal Chawla by presenting him a cheque for Rs. 3 lakh and Deaf Shooting Championship winner Chetan Hemant Sapkal by presenting him a cheque for Rs. 2 lakh.

खिलाड़ी हमारे देश का मान-सम्मान व युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणा होते हैं, वे अपनी कड़ी मेहनत व कठोर परिश्रम से पदक जीतकर दुनिया में देश को गौरवान्वित करते हैं। मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ऐसे प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ियों को पुरस्कृत कर देश व प्रदेश के अन्य युवाओं को खेलों के प्रति प्रोत्साहित कर रही है।…

Besides, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang presented appointment letters to Vikram awardees from the year 2017 to the year 2022 in Water Resources, Public Works, Urban Development, Energy, Medical Education and Forest Departments.

Throw-ball player Chandrakant Harde, Wushu player Bhuraksha Dubey, Shooting player Pragati Dubey, Kho-Kho player Nancy Jain, Mallakhamb player Rajveer Singh and Judo player Poonam Sharma were given appointment letters in the Water Resources Department.

Para-canoe player Prachi Yadav and Karate player Nidhi Nanhet were given appointment letters in the Public Works Department, soft ball players Pooja Parkhe, Ragini Chauhan and Yoga player Rohit Vajpayee were given appointment letters in the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Appointment letters were handed over to soft tennis player Jai Meena and adventure sports player Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha in the Energy Department, Kabaddi player Kanchan Jyoti, soft ball player Subodh Chaurasia and soft tennis player Aditya Dubey in Medical Education, shooting player Chinki Yadav in Forest and Adhya Tiwari in Income Tax Department.