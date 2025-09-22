GST 2.0 Kicks In: Day 1; Prices Of Essentials Down; Bhopal Shoppers Say ‘No Big Difference’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime kicked in on Monday, prices of a few daily-use items fell slightly in keeping with the slabs, but the minor cuts failed to cheer consumers.

The shopkeepers selling these essentials while talking to Free Press claimed that they have passed on the entire reduction in the GST to the consumers. However, thanks to the hype created over the GST reforms, the consumer expectations are running too high and that is why they are disappointed.

“After all, in today’s times, five-ten rupees less or more doesn’t make much difference for an average buyer,” a shopkeeper said.

Owner of Ahuja General Store, Jumerati, Dilip Ahuja, said that they have started selling packaged and other grocery items at the new rates from Monday morning.

“ But it would take 15-20 days for the impact of price cuts to reach the consumers,” he said, adding that “even though we will cut the prices, the retailers will continue to sell their old stocks at the old rates. Only when the old stocks are exhausted will they switch to the new prices.” Ahuja further said.

“A couple of days back, I bought 250 grams of edible gum (Gondh) for Rs 100. Today, I bought half kg for Rs 200. So, what is the difference?” said Sanjay Agarwal, a buyer.

Pappu Pahuja of Pahuja Kirana Store said that they have started selling dryfruits at the new rates from the first day. “It is a good decision of the government and it will boost business and customers will benefit from it,” he said.

Another buyer Sanjay Jain said that he found no change in the prices of biscuits and dryfruits that he had bought. “Koyee khaas change nahin laga,” commented Sunil Rai.

The owner of Sarvottam Kirana Store in the Old City said that due to server issues, they would switch to the new rates by evening. Traders clarified that there would be no reduction in the price of cereals like wheat, rice, maize and oats as well as pulses - whether packaged or otherwise - as they were taxed at the lowest 5 per cent rate even earlier.

For the same reason, there would be no change in the price of packaged milk sold through the Sanchi outlets of Bhopal Dughdha Sangh, although the prices of other Sanchi products such as Pedas, sweet curd etc. would come down.

A housewife, Nirmala Sharma, making purchases, also echoed the same view. “Even if there is a change, it is so small that I am not feeling it,” she said.

Item - Old Price (Rs) - New Price (Rs)

----------------------------------------------------------

Biscuit packet - 10 - 09

Butter 100 gm - 62 - 58

Cadbury chocolate pkt - 110 - 97

Bread packet - 22 - 20

Hair oil bottle - 47 - 41

Talcum powder - 99 - 87

Toothpaste - 76 - 67

Toothbrush - 20 - 17

Dove shampoo bottle - 220 - 190

Ghee (per kg) - 121 - 114

Pista (per kg) - 1600 - 1500

Anjeer (per kg) - 1200 - 1100

Makhana (per kg) - 1000 - 900

Groundnut (per kg) - 100 - 90

Sabudana (per kg) - 48-52 - 42-48

Kishmish (per kg) - 400-460 - No change

Kaju (per kg) - 800-1000 - No change.