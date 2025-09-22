 Navratri 2025: Bhopal Welcomes Maa Durga With Grand Processions And Devotion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNavratri 2025: Bhopal Welcomes Maa Durga With Grand Processions And Devotion

Navratri 2025: Bhopal Welcomes Maa Durga With Grand Processions And Devotion

The excitement and devotion are palpable, as everyone comes to seek blessings, take part in rituals, and welcome the goddess with joy and faith.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is all set to celebrate Navratri 2025 with grand enthusiasm and devotion.

The city has transformed into a vibrant hub of festivities, with different pandals (temporary temples) being set up across various localities.

Each pandal showcases unique themes and decorations, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Devotees carry the Devi Pratima (idol of the goddess) in a grand procession near Mata Mandir.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Comprehensive Flood Relief Package For Punjab - VIDEO
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Comprehensive Flood Relief Package For Punjab - VIDEO
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play
Bengalis Gather Outside Kolkata's Oldest Radio Stop To Listen To 'Mahalaya'
Bengalis Gather Outside Kolkata's Oldest Radio Stop To Listen To 'Mahalaya'
India Beat Pakistan 3-2 In Highly Charged SAFF U17 Championship Game
India Beat Pakistan 3-2 In Highly Charged SAFF U17 Championship Game

The streets come alive with chanting, devotional songs, and vibrant decorations as people gather to welcome the goddess.

Families, children, and local communities join in, creating a festive atmosphere filled with faith, joy, and devotion.

This tradition marks the beginning of nine days of prayer, rituals, and celebration, making the area around Mata Mandir a hub of spiritual energy during the festival.

Read Also
Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shaktipeeth: Where Goddess Sati's Left Elbow Fell; Must-Know Facts About This...
article-image

In Bhopal's Nehru Nagar, the Karunadham Ashram stands as a spiritual beacon, especially during Navratri.

This year, devotees gathered at the ashram to welcome 'Badi Amma' with a grand procession from Platinum Plaza Chauraha, marking the beginning of nine days of divine blessings.

Devotees throng the area around nearby localities as the Devi Pratima is brought in during Navratri, creating a lively and colorful scene.

People line the streets, waving flowers and offering sweets, while traditional music and chants fill the air.

The excitement and devotion are palpable, as everyone comes to seek blessings, take part in rituals, and welcome the goddess with joy and faith.

The nine-day festivities will culminate on Dussehra, with the symbolic burning of Ravana effigies, marking the conclusion of a joyous and culturally rich celebration across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2025: Bhopal Welcomes Maa Durga With Grand Processions And Devotion

Navratri 2025: Bhopal Welcomes Maa Durga With Grand Processions And Devotion

15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia

15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia

VIDEO: ‘Darwaze Par Gaumutra Rakhna Chahiye’… Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Opposes...

VIDEO: ‘Darwaze Par Gaumutra Rakhna Chahiye’… Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Opposes...

Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow...

Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow...

‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry...

‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry...